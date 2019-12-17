Lawmakers Approve 37bn For Renovation Of National Assembly Complex

The federal lawmakers have approved the sum of N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex and N1 billion for the amendment of the constitution.

Making the disclosure to newsmen, Dr. Rawlings Agada, the National Assembly Director of Information, said the National Assembly building is in shambles and wondered if the said sum would even be enough.

“The National Assembly needs a lot of work. I don’t think even that amount of money can take care of all those things because even the dome has been leaking and there is fear that if the repairs are not done, we might suffer greater problems in the future.

“I think the leadership of the National Assembly took note of that pursuant to the concerns raised by the management.

“That is just that because I don’t have the details of the budget but I am aware that there is a lot that needs to be done.

Senate president Ahmed Lawan is expected to inaugurate a team that would oversee the project when the new year begins.