Leave The Past And Focus On The Future, Toyin Abraham Advises

Talented Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has dished out a piece of advice to her teeming fans on social media on Saturday, 21st December.

The screen diva advised that the past should be left in the past and focus on the future because people that talk about the past are the ones regretting.

Her baby was recently voted the most influential baby in 2019.

She wrote:

People that talk about the past are the ones regretting.Leave the past and focus on the future.