Legendary Indian Actress, Siddharth Gita Is Dead

Legendary Indian actress, Gita Siddharth Kak, is dead.

The actress who was known for her remarkable roles in films like Garam Hawa; Parichay; Disco Dancer; and Trishul among others, died in India’s largest city, Mumbai.

Read Also: Photo: Romantic? Popular Indian actor spotted down on one knee tying his wife’s shoe laces

India Today reported that the actress died on December 14th. Gita is best known for her role in M.S. Sathyu’s 1973 classic Garam Hawa. Sathyu’s effort won a National Award as Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Gita was married to television host-producer and documentary filmmaker Siddharth Kak. May her soul rest in peace.