Let Your Partner Miss you – Naira Marley Dishes Relationship Advice

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has taken to Twitter to dish out relationship advice.

According to the rapper, couples need to give themselves space sometimes as this keeps any relationship fresh.

In his words; ‘Let ur partner miss you small. It keeps the relationship fresh.’

Naira Marley made massive news earlier in the year after he was arrested alongside friend and rapper Zlatan Ibile on online fraud-related charges.

The rapper was released on bail many weeks later. His case is yet to be settled.

