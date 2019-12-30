Let’s Spend N37bn On Schools And Hospitals: Akin Alabi

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular entrepreneur cum lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal constituency, Akin Alabi has also voiced his opinion against the planned renovation of the national assembly for N37 billion.

Akin Alabi
Akin Alabi

This is coming a few hours after the lawmaker representing Ede federal constituency, Honourable Bamidele Salam declared his intention of opposing the plan in the house in January.

Also Read: N37bn Will Not Be Enough For National Assembly Renovation: Director

The lawmaker reacting to the decision of Honorable Salam expressed that the money being budgeted for renovation should be used to build more schools and hospitals for the citizens of the nation.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Akin Alabi, Bamidele Salam, national assembly
