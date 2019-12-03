‘Let’s Stop Deceiving Fat People’ – Kenyan Socialite, Huddah Monroe

Popular Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has shared what she described as ‘the truth of the matter.’

The socialite, who took a very strong opinion about body-shaming and what it means, has said we should all call a spade a spade.

She went further to say that skinny ladies get criticized for their size as well as fat ladies but nobody takes that into account.

Following that, she went further to say that if a lady is fat; she is fat and there should not be any sugarcoating to it.

See Her Post Here: