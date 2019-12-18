Lies And Propaganda – Ondo Police Says Missing Boy Was Not Exhumed From Akure Church

by Amaka Odozi

The Ondo State Police Command has debunked rumors that the body of missing one year old, Gold Kolawole, was exhumed from the Sotitobire Miracle Church in Akure.

Prophet Alpha Babatunde and the 1 year old
The founder of the church, Prophet Alpha Babatunde and the 1-year-old

Information Nigeria recalls some angry youth had stormed the church premises to set it ablaze on Wednesday after there were claims that the body of Kolawole was found buried on the altar.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Femi Joseph reads;

“The Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public particularly the People of Ondo State that they should disregard the rumours making the rounds that the body of a recently declared missing boy in the state has been exhumed from Sotitobire church in Akure.

“It is most unfortunate that this misleading information spearheaded by a popular TV station has ignited spontaneous reactions from the people leading to wanton destruction of properties and injuries to many.

“The church building was also set ablaze by irate youths. Some of our officers dispatched to the scene to contain the situation were pelted with stones with many of them sustaining injuries.

“Their patrol vehicle was also badly damaged. This rejoinder became necessary to disabuse the minds of many Nigerians who might have fallen for these wicked lies and propaganda.

“The public should also not be hoodwinked by reports that the command has abandoned the investigation of the incident, as the case file is already on the way to the DPP for legal advice.

“Notwithstanding this latest incident, more reinforcement has been sent to the scene to contain the situation.” the statement read.

