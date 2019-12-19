Life As A Single Mum Is Fulfilling – IK Ogbonna’s Ex-Wife, Sonia

by Temitope Alabi
Sonia La Reina
Sonia La Reina

Sonia La Reina, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has shared information about her life.

The stunning mum of one had a question and answer session with her IG followers on Wednesday, and one question that popped up was how she is faring as a single mom.

Read Also: We Ended It After Stuff Happened&Juliet Ibrahim Insinuates She Had A Fling With IK Ogbonna

Responding, Sonia stated that being a single mum is very fulfilling as she can now move at her own pace. 

Details emerged few months ago that Sonia and IK’s marriage had hit the rocks.

 

 

Tags from the story
IK Ogbonna, Sonia
0

You may also like

Nigerian Mum Stones Son With Condom Pack While Shopping (Video)

Mocheddah Rocks 4 Glamorous Dresses At 2016 Future Awards

Simi

“He Bought Me My First Bra” – Simi Says As She Gushes About Her First Love

Don’t Delay Parenthood If You Want Healthy Babies, Men Are Advised

University Don Slumps, Dies In Ibadan

Recipe: Spicy Red Cabbage, Enjoy!!!

The One Question You Should Never Ask a Woman

32 Policemen Killed By Robbers In 11 Months

Toyin Lawani Gets Herself A 2013 Infinti QX56 As Birthday Present

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *