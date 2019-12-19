Life As A Single Mum Is Fulfilling – IK Ogbonna’s Ex-Wife, Sonia

Sonia La Reina, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has shared information about her life.

The stunning mum of one had a question and answer session with her IG followers on Wednesday, and one question that popped up was how she is faring as a single mom.

Responding, Sonia stated that being a single mum is very fulfilling as she can now move at her own pace.

Details emerged few months ago that Sonia and IK’s marriage had hit the rocks.