Lil Bro: M.I Abaga’s Frustration Is Becoming More Visible, Says Jaywon

by Valerie Oke
Nigerian singer, Jaywon has joined Samklef to slam indigenous rapper, MI Abaga following his outburst after American singer, Akon addressed Wizkid as his ‘Lil bro.’

Jaywon in his reaction pointed out that there is frustration everywhere in the country but noted that MI’s own is becoming more visible.

He then concluded by asking the rapper to take some chilling pills before going on to condemn his comment.

He wrote:

Frustration Dey everywhere but this MI own don Dey too show. Guy need to chill!! Like which kind yarn be that.

1

