Lil Bro: “Never Belittle Yourself For Clout”, Samklef Disses MI Abaga

by Eyitemi Majeed
Photo of american singer, Akon and Wizkid
Samklef has aimed a slight dig at indigenous rapper, M.I Abaga following his outburst after popular Amerian singer, Akon addressed Wizkid as his ‘lil bro,’

Samklef in his comment via his social media account advised the rapper to stop belittling himself just because of clout.

He wrote:

“Akon na old gee legend. Wizkid na new gee legend. I see no fault in Akon calling Wizkid my ‘lil bro.’ I did not expect that from MI. Never belittle yourself for clout. He should be able to set good examples. Akon na legend, Wizkid na legend.”

