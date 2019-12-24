Lil Kesh, Young John Fall Off Stage During Performance (Video)

by Michael Isaac

 

Lil kesh
Singer Lil Kesh

A video shared on the Internet shows the awkward moment Nigerian singer Lil Kesh and music producer Young Jon bumped into each other and fell on stage.

If you live in Nigeria, then you should know that this is the season of concerts and parties.

The duo were seen energetically performing on stage as they set their fans in the mood.

It was at that moment that they both bumped into each other and fell.

READ ALSO – Rapper Ycee Showers Praises On Lil Kesh, Reekado Banks

The fans, however, found it funny as they screamed in excitement watching the duo clash and fall.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Lil Kesh, Young Jon
0

You may also like

Regina Daniels Celebrates 1.9million Followers On Instagram (photos)

‘I am not against Lesbianism’: Asa

‘Ignorance Is A Disease’ – Actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi Slams Bloggers

Popular U.S Singer Arrested And Sent To Jail | Photo

Next Titan records first eviction

Robert De Niro, Furious 7, Others Bag Awards At The Hollywood Film Awards (See Full List)

Fans Ridicule Mercy Johnson Over Nigeria Passport For Daughter

Here’s Why Morachi Thinks Real Men Will Not Wife An “Instagram Twerker”

Daddy Freeze

Between Daddy Freeze And Hungry Follower Who Begged Him For N800 To Buy Kerosene

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *