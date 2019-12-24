Lil Kesh, Young John Fall Off Stage During Performance (Video)

A video shared on the Internet shows the awkward moment Nigerian singer Lil Kesh and music producer Young Jon bumped into each other and fell on stage.

If you live in Nigeria, then you should know that this is the season of concerts and parties.

The duo were seen energetically performing on stage as they set their fans in the mood.

It was at that moment that they both bumped into each other and fell.

The fans, however, found it funny as they screamed in excitement watching the duo clash and fall.

Watch The Video Here: