Linda Ikeji Begins Frantic Search For Husband (Photo)

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji has begun a frantic search for a husband. Taking to her official Instagram page on Tuesday, 31st December, the billionaire blogger stated that she can’t wait to find her own Mr. Right.

She made the comment after sharing a photo of herself on her page and gushes about making a very beautiful bride as a result of the photo she shared.

She wrote:

“Don’t lie, I’ll make a beautiful bride! 🤪😍. Lol. Can’t wait to find mine!”