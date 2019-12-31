Linda Ikeji Begins Frantic Search For Husband (Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Linda iKEJI
Linda Ikeji

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji has begun a frantic search for a husband. Taking to her official Instagram page on Tuesday, 31st December, the billionaire blogger stated that she can’t wait to find her own Mr. Right.

Read Also: Wizkid To Linda Ikeji: Good Man Will Not Find You Until You Start Minding Your Business

She made the comment after sharing a photo of herself on her page and gushes about making a very beautiful bride as a result of the photo she shared.

She wrote:

“Don’t lie, I’ll make a beautiful bride! 🤪😍. Lol. Can’t wait to find mine!”

 

Tags from the story
linda ikeji
0

You may also like

I Was Tush Before I Gave Birth To You – Simi’s Mother Tells Singer (Video)

Yvonne Nelson Pregnant With Her First Child

D’banj Reveals DR. Sid Was The Reason Behind Mo’Hitz Break-up

Bobrisky shares dazzling new photos, drops message for his haters

‘My hair ‘are’ not cheap, I change it every four days, $500 a week’ – Bobrisky boasts

Meet The Naija Endowed Princess Who Charges Guys 6k Per Twerk Video

We’ll Give Our Husbands Condom For Safety: Nollywood Twin Sisters

Mercy Chinwo

Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo Gets Car Gift As She Turns 29

Meet the official hosts of this year’s Headies Award (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *