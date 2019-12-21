Lionel Messi Sets Goal Scoring Record

Barcelona forward and captain, Lionel Messi has ended the decade on a high note as he scored his 50th goal in 2019.

With this goal, the Argentine has now scored 50 goals or more in the last 9 years.

The diminutive Argentine scored another of his now trademark goal from the edge of the box to seal the win for Barcelona.

He could have extended his goal tally for the year but he allowed Luis Suarez round up the scoring from the penalty spot.

The Argentine rounds up a year he won his sixth Ballon D’or crown.