Liverpool Continue Unbeaten Run With Victory Over Bournemouth

by Eyitemi Majeed
Liverpool player while scoring a goal
Liverpool player while scoring a goal

Liverpool has established an eleven points lead over the top of the league table following their 3-0 annihilation of Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The victory ensures the Reds remain unbeaten in the current domestic league campaign.

They have only dropped off points in the current campaign when they clashed with Manchester United with the match ending 1-1.

Since then, they have been dispatching all their opponents.

Read Also: Liverpool Defeat Chelsea To Continue Their Winning Streak To Domestic League Season

Also, the victory ensures Egyptian, Mohammed Salah, broke his away goal duck as he found the net with a beautiful goal in the second half.

Tags from the story
Bournemouth, Liverpool, Mohammed Salah
0

You may also like

Pellegrini denies Link with Manchester City.

Manchester United vs. Spurs Team, News: Rooney Faces Late Fitness Test.

Gatlin Edges Bolt by 0.01secs in a Close Race at the Rome Golden Gala.

Football World Pays Tributes to Ferguson on Twitter.

Mourinho Fined and Warned Against Future Conduct

Watford Stun Arsenal 2-1

Fifa Ban: Court Strike Out Suit Against NFF

Former Nigerian Goalkeeper, Wilfred Agbonavbare Down With Cancer

EPL Update: City Close Gap On Chelsea As Newcastle, QPR, Stoke Wins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *