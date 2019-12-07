Liverpool Continue Unbeaten Run With Victory Over Bournemouth

Liverpool has established an eleven points lead over the top of the league table following their 3-0 annihilation of Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The victory ensures the Reds remain unbeaten in the current domestic league campaign.

They have only dropped off points in the current campaign when they clashed with Manchester United with the match ending 1-1.

Since then, they have been dispatching all their opponents.

Read Also: Liverpool Defeat Chelsea To Continue Their Winning Streak To Domestic League Season

Also, the victory ensures Egyptian, Mohammed Salah, broke his away goal duck as he found the net with a beautiful goal in the second half.