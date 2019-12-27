Liverpool Extend Lead With Masterclass Display Against Leicester City

by Olayemi Oladotun

Liverpool produced a dominant display at the King Power to extend their lead over second placed Leicester City.

Liverpool Midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum, Becomes The First Player In Champions League History To Achieve These Two Feats

Liverpool led at half-time, courtesy of Roberto Firmino’s header from a magnificent Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

Also Read: Liverpool Lifts World Club Cup Trophy

Leicester were enjoying their best spell when Caglar Soyuncu handled in the 71st minute, and substitute James Milner scored from the spot with his first touch seconds after coming on.

Liverpool extended their lead when Alexander-Arnold set up another for Firmino, who scored with a cool finis, before the England defender got his own reward with a fine shot.

Tags from the story
Leicester City, Liverpool
0

You may also like

The Foxes advance to Champions League Quarter-final

Wenger on Chambers: ‘He has tremendous quality’

batshuayi

Batshuayi Takes On EA Sports, PES Over His Game Rating

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 28TH DECEMBER

Hull City Boss Bruce Slams £7m Price Tag on Aluko

Ivory Coast Pip Ghana To Afcon Crown After Shootout

Champions League Semi-Finals Draw: Bayern Gets Real; Atletico Hosts Chelsea

No Afcon 2015 Schedule Change, Says Caf

Colombian Midfielder Sanchez Joins Aston Villa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *