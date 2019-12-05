Liverpool Maintains Top Spot With Merseyside Derby Victory

by Olayemi Oladotun

Liverpool condemened Everton to a humiliating defeat thanks to a flurry of four first half goals to maintain the top spot in the league.

Liverpool players

Origi and Xhedan Shaqiri put the Reds ahead with two wonderful goals courtesy of Sadio Mane’s assists.

Michael Keane pulled one back for shambolic Everton but Liverpool were soon back in control courtesy of goals from Origi and Mane.

Richarlison took advantage of Liverpool’s own vulnerable defending to make it 4-2 on the stroke of half-time.

Liverpool completed the humiliation for Silva and his team with Georginio Wijnaldum’s low shot for the fifth in the final minute of normal time.

