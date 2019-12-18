Liverpool Qualify For World Club Cup Final

UEFA champions league champion, Liverpool made a tough task of qualifying the World Club cup final.

The English club suffered a humiliating defeat in the Carabao cup on Tuesday night against Aston Villa.

The European champion suffered an early setback against the Australian team in the 12th minute.

However, Guianean midfielder, Naby Keita put the European champions back in the game. The game was heading for an extra time before 2nd half substitute, Roberto Firmino stepped up with the vital goal to ensure victory.