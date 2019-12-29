Liverpool See Off Wolves Courtesy Of Sadio Mane’s Goal

by Olayemi Oladotun

Liverpool put in a solid performance to round off a spectacular year with a home victory against Wolves.

Wolves came into the match on the back of a victory against league champions, Manchester City on Friday night.

However, the league leaders produced an outstanding team display to withstand their visitors.

Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane’s first-half goal courtesy of the video assistant referee (VAR) was enough to give the European Champions a befitting end to the year.

Liverpool extended their lead to 13 points over second-placed, Leicester city.

