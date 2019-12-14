Liverpool Unbeaten Run Continues With Hard Fought Victory Over Watford

English giant, Liverpool, continue to their unbeaten run to the domestic league following their hard-fought two-nil victory over rock bottom team, Watford.

The victory sees the Red go eleven points over surprise league challenger, Leicester, having played a game more.

Also, the victory sees the Reds move provisionally 17 points over third-placed, Manchester City, who have a game at hand against Arsenal.

Following the victory, Liverpool remains the only team across Europe, five major leagues, without a defeat in the current campaign.