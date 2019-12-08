Local Traders Beat Up Sanitation Officers In Lagos (Photos)

In a rather shocking story, some environmental sanitation officers were seen being battered by some local traders.

It was gathered that the event happened at Ikoyi and was announced by the Lagos State government.

Sharing the story, the state government expressed displeasure over the incident, adding that appropriate measures will be put in place.

Sharing the story, the agency wrote in part: “Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps were badly injured on Friday 6th of December, 2019, while carrying out enforcement on street traders along Queens Drive in Ikoyi, leaving three operational trucks damaged.”

