‘Lord, Fix Me’, Toke Makinwa Prays To God

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page to reveal what she really wants to improve in her life.

Toke Makinwa
OAP Toke Makinwa

The media personality has been involved in various media over the course of the year and it seems she is tired of the continuous drama and controversy that trails her.

The media personality, who recently celebrated her birthday some weeks ago, pointed out that she wants God to fix as she is the cause of the problems she has with people.

See her post below:

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa’s post
