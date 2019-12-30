‘Lord, Fix Me’, Toke Makinwa Prays To God

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page to reveal what she really wants to improve in her life.

The media personality has been involved in various media over the course of the year and it seems she is tired of the continuous drama and controversy that trails her.

Also Read: Naira Marley To Teach Toke Makinwa ‘Tesumole Dance’ Step (Photo)

The media personality, who recently celebrated her birthday some weeks ago, pointed out that she wants God to fix as she is the cause of the problems she has with people.

See her post below: