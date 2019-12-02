Love Doctor, Joro Olumofin Writes Open Letter To ‘Runs Girls’

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has taken to his Instagram page to write an open letter to ‘runs girls’ (local parlance for prostitute) who take to social media to act as motivational speakers.

The self-styled ‘love doctor’, advised the ‘runs girls’ in the letter to stop misleading the younger ones with their ‘misleading speech.’

He wrote:

Letter to RUNS GIRLS “forming” Motivational Speakers on social media.

Do your Runs Girl work in peace. Please stop this Motivator / Motivational speaker act to these young girls who idolize and follow you. You’re recruiting runs girls like you directly and indirectly.

These assertions: “ I worked so hard, God did it for me, Look at God, anybody can make it, I’m just starting, small girl big God” are very misleading and inappropriate.

Don’t you think the men you’re sleeping with tell their inner circle friends and family who tell their own friends and family. Therefore your public success has an expiry date because a 5% know the truth. That 5% is growing gradually.

1⃣ I worked so hard? – which work, product, project, proposal did you work on or sell? Your Instagram page is full of flamboyant pictures of yourself and not a single promotion of a product or event you’re hosting. I guess you’re the product and your DM is the market hub.

2⃣ God saw me through- saw you through sleeping with numerous older men for money?

3⃣ Mathematics: your salary doesn’t match your lifestyle. Something is missing.

A self-made woman is a woman who uses her brains, degree, personality, vocational skills to make money. Not through sex.

IF YOU SLEPT WITH A MARRIED MEN, OLDER MAN, DID AN OLDER WOMEN “LESBIANISM”. Please Enjoy your money and stop this Motivational speaker nonsense. It’s like a Yahoo boy writing daily success memoirs on social media.

It’s Psychological, you have to mention “Hardwork” and “God” so that you can reinforce it in your own Cognition that you’re not what you hate the most. A cheat, a runs Girl.

Enjoy your money, buy your creams, nails, hair to promote your ministry but please leave social media motivation out of it. You don’t have the right to motivate the youths.