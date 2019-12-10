MAERSK MD Battles For Life After Robbery Attack

Armed men suspected to be robbers on Sunday night killed the wife of Managing Director of Maerskline, Gildas Tohouo, a global shipping and logistics company, and critically injured the man at their Luggard Drive, Ikoyi residence.

According to The Nation, The couple resides at the Cul De Sac Compound, the same as former Head of State Ernest Shonekan which is off Oba Adeyinka Oyekan.

Information gathered suggests that the incident occurred around 9pm after their electrician/building maintenance man came to the apartment under the guise of fixing an electrical fault.

Unknown to the couple, the man had smuggled an accomplice into the building who he claimed was a guest at the party going on at an expatriate’s flat, the next neighbour.

Having successfully smuggled his accomplice in, they were alleged to have tampered with electricity into the Tohouo’s and then requested their permission to enter their apartment to resolve the power issue.

As soon as he was granted access, the suspect and his accomplice allegedly separated the man from his wife; forced the woman to transfer some money to their account, collected her ATM card and thereafter stabbed her.

They allegedly forced her to drink acid before suffocating her with willow in order to cover up their tracks.

It was also gathered that the rest of the family were made to drink acid as well.

Tohouo was, however, still able to send a distress call to the MAERSK security.

