Major-General Buhari Remains Your President Till 2023: Presidential Aide

Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media says there’s nothing disrespectful about calling the president, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari.

This follows a resolve by one of Nigeria’s newspaper to henceforth refer to the President by his rank as a military dictator in the 80s in all its publications — As a way to protest against the disobedience of the rule of law under his administration.

The newspaper in an editorial entitled ‘Buhari’s lawlessness: Our stand’, on Wednesday, it will also refer to the Buhari administration as a regime until it purges itself of ”contempt for the rule of law”.

“As a symbolic demonstration of our protest against autocracy and military-style repression, PUNCH (all our print newspapers, The PUNCH, Saturday PUNCH, Sunday PUNCH, PUNCH Sports Extra, and digital platforms, most especially Punchng.com) will henceforth prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military dictator in the 80s, Major General, and refer to his administration as a regime, until they purge themselves of their insufferable contempt for the rule of law,” it said.

Reacting to the newspaper’s declaration, Ahmad via his Twitter handle on Wednesday said the name doesn’t change the fact that Muhammadu Buhari remains President, Federal Republic of Nigeria till 2023.

He tweeted: ‘Major General’ will forever be attached to his name, he earned it. Calling him that is another form of RESPECT and it doesn’t change the fact that Muhammadu Buhari is President, Federal Republic of Nigeria till 2023.

Fun fact: huge numbers of his supporters voted the General.