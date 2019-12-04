Mama Boko Haram Arraigned In Court Over Alleged Fraud

Mama Boko Haram[/caption]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Aisha Wakil better known as ‘Mama Boko Haram’ over allegations of N66 million fraud.

Wakil was arraigned on Wednesday before Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno state high court, Maiduguri, on a three-count charge of conspiracy and cheating.

One Ali Tijjani, managing director of AMTMAT Global Ventures, had field a petition against Complete Care and Aids Foundation, a non-governmental organisation run by Wakil and her co-defendant, Tahiru Daura.

According to Tijanni, on September 7, 2018, Complete Care and Aids Foundation awarded his company a contract to supply processed maize grain worth N15 million.

He alleged that Wakil, the second defendant, received the product on behalf of Complete Care and Aid Foundation upon delivery but allegedly failed to make payment for it.

“That you Tahiru Saidu Daura, while being a programme manager of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, and Aisha Wakil, being the CEO of Complete Care and Aid Foundation on the 7th September, 2018, in Maiduguri within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, dishonestly induce Ali Tijjani, the CEO and alter ego of AMTMAT Global Ventures to deliver to you, processed maize grains (biski), valued at N15,000,000.00 (Fifteen Million Naira) which you are yet to pay and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320(a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State,” count two of the charge reads.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges after which Fatsuma Muhammad, the prosecutor, applied for a trial date and asked that the defendants be remanded in the custody of a correctional centre pending the determination of the case.

Wakil and Daura was granted bail in the sum of N30 million with two sureties in like sum after H Waziri and BG Zanna, their counsel made oral bail.

However, the judge said the bail will be revoked if the defendants fail to attend trial.

The matter was then adjourned until January 13 for commencement of trial.