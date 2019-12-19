Man Arrested In Ogun For Impregnating His Teenage Daughter

The Police in Ogun State have arrested Taofeek Oyeyemi for impregnating his 16 years old own daughter and aborting thepregnancy.

The 42-year-old man was arrested after the girl’s mother made a complaint at the Ewekoro police station that her daughter, who has been living with her ex-husband, was pregnant.

The woman told the police that her daughter was impregnated by the father who also took her to a quack who performed an abortion on her.

Read Also: COZA Promotional Video: Ogun Kill Fake Pastors: Wizkid

She explained further that her daughter has not ceased bleeding since the alleged abortion was carried out on her.

The case was made known by Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement.

He added that the Divisional Police Officer, Ewekoro division, Rotimi Jeje, a Superintendent of Police, detailed Policemen to go after the suspect and arrest him.

He said, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, stated that the suspect has 17 children from different women and admitted sleeping with his daughter several times before the pregnancy occurred; and proceeded to have the girl abort the pregnancy.

According to the Police Spokesman, the girl’s mother has separated from him years back and was living with her daughter until about six months ago when he forcefully took the girl away from his estranged wife.

“All efforts made by the mother to take custody of her daughter proved abortive. It was when the mother came to visit her daughter that she discovered the great atrocity committed by the suspect against her daughter,” Abimbola stated.

The police spokesperson said the suspect would be transferred to the Anti-Human trafficking and child labour Unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for thorough investigation and prosecution.