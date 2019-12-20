Man Barricades Driveway, Prevents Customers From Leaving Bank Premises Over Misunderstanding With Another Customer

An unidentified man-caused major drama at a popular bank in Ogba area of Lagos state by blocking other bank customers from exiting the bank premises.

Trouble was said to have started after the man had an altercation with a customer inside the banking hall.

Not done with the man, he then used his car to barricade the driveway in such a way that not only was the customer he had the altercation with was prevented from moving his car, other bank users were also prevented from going in and out of the bank.

Watch the video below: