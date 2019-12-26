Man Beats Wife To Death On Christmas Day

by Verity Awala
Lady Arrested For Beating Sister To Death
Unidentified person cuffed behind back

A man identified as Mutiu Sonola has been arrested for allegedly beating his wife, Zainab to death in Ibara community, Ogun State.

The tragic incident was said to have occurred on Christmas day, throwing residents of the area into mourning.

Read Also: Man Arrested In Ogun For Impregnating His Teenage Daughter

Mutiu(37), currently in custody of the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, allegedly beat his 34-year-old wife to death, a habit resident say was common occurrence at the couple’s home.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

Tags from the story
Kenneth Ebrimson, Mutiu Sonola
0

You may also like

Five Persons, Including Two Policemen, Feared Dead In Attack On Southern Kaduna Village

Saidi Balogun

Nollywood Actor Saidi Balogun Loses Mother

Man Accused Of Embezzling N10m IDP Funds Get N20,000 Bail In Katsina

Boko Haram: Falana Urges FG To Pay Reparation To Parents Of Slain Students

CBN Unveils New N100 Notes To Commemorate Nigeria’s Centenary

ACF Laments ‘Deliberate Marginalization’ Of North By Aviation Ministry

Monetary Policy Alone Not Sufficient To Improve Economy, Buhari Tells African Central Bank Govs

Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Patrol, Kill Inspector In Niger

Shell Appeals To Ogoni Communities To Stop Pipeline Vandalism, Oil Theft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *