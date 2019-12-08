Man Caught Raping Little Girl Inside A Bush In Abia

by Verity Awala
Rape Victim
Rape victim

A young Nigerian man caught raping little girl in a bush around Hightaste Road by Ibere Street of Ngwa Road, in Abia state on Wednesday.

David Osinachi Nwankwo, who shared photos from the scene of the incident, via his Facebook page, said the suspect lured the minor into a bush, covering her mouth with his hand to prevent her from screaming for help.

David said,  “He was caught having carnal knowledge/raping the little girl on the picture after luring her into a nearby bush with his hand on her mouth to stop her from shouting somewhere around Hightaste Rd. by Ibere Street of Ngwa Road in Aba, Abia State today”.

