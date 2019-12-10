Man Caught Staring At Actress Angela Okorie’s Bum In Club (Video)

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie took to her Instagram story to share a couple of videos of herself at a night club.

In one of the videos, a man was caught turning back to look at the massive behind of the actress while she was trying to navigate way into the club.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress had sustained some injuries after she tripped and fell in an open drainage right outside Quilox club at Lekki, Lagos in November.

It appears the little accident didn’t stop the actress from returning to the night life.

Watch the video below: