Man Cheats, Creates Whatsapp Group For Both Women

by Temitope Alabi
A South African lady has taken to social media to share her experience with her cheating boyfriend.

According to the lady her, the said boyfriend cheated on her then created a Whatsapp group which had her and his other lover as members.

According to @MooLwely, she had no problem with her man cheating. She added that he created a Whatsapp group for her and the other lady where they planned a vacation with him.

The young lady also revealed that he greets them as his “two wives”.

