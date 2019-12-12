Man Dies After Hospital Refused To Treat Him Without Police Report

by Temitope Alabi
A Nigerian man Michael Ikyaator has recounted how his uncle died after the hospital they took him to refuse to treat him without a police report.

According to Michael, his uncle had slumped and when they could produce a police report has demanded by the hospital, he died.

Read his story below;

My uncle slumped yesterday in Abuja and was rushed to the Asokoro District Hospital, the hospital refused to treat him and insisted on a police report, he died in the car he was brought in, he wasn’t shot or stabbed. What have we done to the Nigerian healthcare system?

Not too long after we lost Moradeun Balogun to the same careless system, another innocent Nigerian has to die over a senseless and heartless policy. Who invented the police report policy and why do they still insist on it?

He wasnt in any form of violence, passed out, why did we need to bring a police report??? All of the hospital staff at Asokoro District Hospital refused to treat until he died in car he was brought in. I am lost for words here.

