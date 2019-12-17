Man Flees After Lady He Took Home On A One Night Stand Started Acting Weird(Video)

A new video has surfaced on the internet capturing the moment a man took on his running shoes after the lady he brought home on a one night stand started behaving weird late in the night.

In the video, the duo were sleeping on the bed when the lady started jerking from her sleep and also started making some weird sound at the same time.

Read Also: I Pray My Boyfriend Doesn’t Get Employed – Nigerian Lady Reveals Weird Prayer Point

The guy on opening his eyes took off by reaching for the door.

Watch the video below: