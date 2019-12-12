Man Hacks Two Dead In Imo, Leaves Several In Critical Condition

Chigozie was said to have wielded a matchet, threatening to kill anyone on sight.

A four-year-old boy, Daniel Oleka and two other persons, including a vigilante operative who live within the same vicinity, we’re said to be unlucky enough to escape before the man pounced on them and cutting them severally on the heads and necks before they died on the spot. Chigozie, 29, who was a phone accessories dealer in Onitsha, according to TheNation also left seven other persons severely wounded with one of the victims having one of her breasts gruesomely chopped off from her chest and another deep cut on her leg. Read Also: Evil Mother Stabs Her Three Children To Death In Imo

The Nation reports that Chigozie’s grandfather, Kpakas Alagbaoso, was left half dead as his bald head was ripped open by the assailant using both a cutlass and an axe to cut anyone at sight.

He was also said to have charged at a woman, Mrs Chikaodi Uzoma and as she was missed, her three children were mercilessly cut all over their bodies, while one Mrs Regina Orisa, got a cut on the skull, the Nation reports.

The assailant was said to have over-powered and set ablaze by angry youths.

Many of his victims were said to be lying critically ill and unconscious at Bex Memorial Hospital, Nnempi.