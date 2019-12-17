Man Leaves Crowd Amazed As He Finishes 10 Super Packs Of Noodles (Video)

In a video shared on the Internet, a man has left an entire crowd in awe as he rounds down a tray filled with noodles.

While the locals were seen in what seemed like a carnival, a food challenge was brought up and the man was not about to miss out on the free food.

From the video shared, the man was seen waiting as they counted the noodles till ten packs.

After he was served the tray filled with noodles, the man was seen gulping every strand till the last.

Watch The Video Here: