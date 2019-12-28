Man Murders His Nephew For Arguing With His Girlfriend

by Temitope Alabi
Samuel Chimere Eli, Chimezie Eli
Samuel Chimere Eli, Chimezie Eli

A 23-year-old final year student of the Abia State College of Education Technical, Arochukwu (ASCETA) has lost his life.

According to reports, the young man was stabbed to death by his 45-year-old uncle.

Read Also: Late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan’s Son, One Other Sentenced To Death For Murder

The deceased Samuel Chimere Eli, it was gathered, was attacked by Chimezie Eli on Boxing Day in Abayi, Abia State.

Trouble started when the deceased started quarrelling with his (Chimezie) girlfriend in the afternoon.

Angered by this, the suspect stabbed the deceased in his sleep around 12 midnight.

He died on his way to the hospital.

Tags from the story
Chimezie Eli, Samuel Chimere Eli
0

You may also like

Chibok Girls: Mu’azu Is A Pathological Liar – Borno SSG

Chibok Girls Alive And Well; Last Seen With Boko Haram In Gwoza – Report

Yemo Osinbajo

The world will be looking to Nigeria, as its food basket – Osinbajo

Teenager Beats Up Employer

700,000 Anambra Residents Displaced By Flood – Presidential Aide

IG Orders Audit Of police Armouries Nationwide

Strike Paralyses LUTH

4 Persons Struck Dead By Thunder In Nasarawa

N50bn Lost To Fire Disaster Annually In Nigeria – Minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *