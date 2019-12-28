Man Murders His Nephew For Arguing With His Girlfriend

A 23-year-old final year student of the Abia State College of Education Technical, Arochukwu (ASCETA) has lost his life.

According to reports, the young man was stabbed to death by his 45-year-old uncle.

The deceased Samuel Chimere Eli, it was gathered, was attacked by Chimezie Eli on Boxing Day in Abayi, Abia State.

Trouble started when the deceased started quarrelling with his (Chimezie) girlfriend in the afternoon.

Angered by this, the suspect stabbed the deceased in his sleep around 12 midnight.

He died on his way to the hospital.