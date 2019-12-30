Man Murders His Niece Over Misunderstanding

A man identified as Ambrose Owiriwa has been arrested for allegedly murdering his niece.

According to reports, the man killed his niece, Olayile Owiriwa over a misunderstanding that ensued between them.

It was gathered that the young lady suffered internal bleeding after she was hit with a local cooking stand on her face and nose by her uncle.

Jennifer Louis wrote;

”What a painful way to be killed by an Uncle, Beautiful Olayile Owiriwa from Oroworokwu, Rivers state, went to stay in her mother’s family house for the Xmas when a minor issue arose between she and her Uncle Ambrose Owiriwa who stabbed her to Death,

Report has it that the same Uncle Ambrose Owiriwa have bitten off one of his nieces ear some time ago, Its exactly one year into her marriage. Stop stop stop! No I no go gree Uncle have killed Niece, rest in peace Olayile Owiriwa.”

Another person wrote;

”What an angel cut off in her prime. Somebody wants to be a local hard man and uses nieces and sisters to prove that you are a hard man. All the strength is about “Na our area be this”. You have stabbed your sister, you have bitten off your nieces ear and now you have killed this candle in the wind. Its exactly one year into her marriage. Was it wrong that she came to family house to be with family? You are a hard man indeed. What a life? Stop stop stop! No I no go gree! All na for woman body. Now you have killed her, HUNKUL!!! Her dad is in the Mortuary not yet buried! What is in a name? OLAYILE! CONGRATULATIONS!! Good night beloved Sister painfully Olayile Owiriwa… Leru AnyaSuNnem.”