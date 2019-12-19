Man Pours Hot Oil, Water On Estranged Wife Over Refusal To Take Him Back

A 24-year-old woman from Kiembeni in Mombasa has been scalded after her estranged husband emptied a mixture of hot water and cooking oil on her.

The woman whose name is given as Winnie Wambua claims that on December 13, her middle-aged partner, Henry Mugonda, whom she has been separated from for over a year, came to her hair salon in Kiembeni, Kisauni Sub-County, and demanded she lets him back in her life.

In her words;

“On December 13, he came to my workplace and asked if I could reunite with him. Just like before, I said ‘no’ to his request. He got angry, and told me: ‘I will ensure I inflict on you the same pain that I am feeling for losing you’. He, thereafter, walked out of the salon and went to a nearby building, where I had seen him store a kitchen stove. I did not know why he had carried a cooking appliance with him,” said Wambua.

“After 30 minutes, he came back to the hair salon carrying a jug that contained a mixture of hot water and cooking oil, and scalded me with the liquid,” said Wambua, who added: “Based on his actions, he had pre-planned the whole attack.”

The suspect has since been arrested.