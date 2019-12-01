Man Shares His Encounter With Police After Using Mourinho As WhatsApp DP

A man has shared on the Internet how he was almost arrested by the police for using popular football coach, Jose Mourinho’s picture as his DP.

Sharing the story, he narrated how he was accosted by the police and interrogated for the choice of his display picture.

He went further to narrate how the police tagged him a criminal and fraud for using the picture.

READ ALSO – Police Arrest Man Who Raped, Murdered 21-Year-Old Student

The man also pointed out that he was willing to follow them to the station to settle the issues that the police had raised.

See Photos Here: