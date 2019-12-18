Man Stopped By Pastor From Proposing To Girlfriend Inside Church Finally Speaks

A few days ago, the video of a Nigerian man who was stopped from proposing to his girlfriend in a church while another wedding was ongoing, surfaced online and caused a stir.

The video showed a pastor stopping the man from proposing to the lady, saying he wasn’t aware of their relationship and will not consent to the proposal.

The young man who wanted to propose to his girlfriend, Emokpae Ehis, has reached out to LIB to state his own side of the story.

Read what he said below:

“I am the guy that got engaged and this took place in Soul Harvesters church. My name is Ehis Emokpae. I didn’t regret and will never regret any of my act.

“I am so happy I engaged her in the presence of God and her biological parents was right there and the pastor is just a spiritual father. I am the guy and the family know me very well.

“She accepted the ring that’s what matters to me. The bride is the elder sister to the girl I engaged. The pastor said it was the church doctrine not to do that. I have been quiet for days about this issue because I don’t want to judge a man of God to the public… But the case is out anyway.

“The last prayer for that service was taking place already. The consent of a pastor is not needed before proposing to his member. She needs to accept getting married to you before reaching out to their various pastors, see no wisdom in such act… Engaging your girl in the presence of God is the best thing as a Christian.

“I don’t believe that was the church doctrine. It was the pastor’s doctrine… And another thing, I wasn’t stealing someone else’s show. The pastor to the groom’s church wasn’t happy about what the bride’s pastor did in that service. Right in the service people were congratulating the both of us. Please, nobody should insult the pastor or the church Souls Harvester… I just want people to get the clear picture of what happened”

Watch a video of himself and his girlfriend after she accepted his proposal below..