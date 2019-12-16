Man Tries Using Broomstick To Remove Swallowed ATM Card (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a video shared on the Internet, a man was seen trying to retrieve his swallowed ATM card with a broomstick.

While this may sound really strange, the man was clearly acting out of frustration and desperation.

It was gathered that this happened in Edo State capital, Benin.

READ ALSO – OAP Daddy Freeze Calls Out First Bank Over His ATM Card (Video)

While he tried, other people around encouraged him to carry on in mockery as they taped him.

He was seen putting all his efforts in making sure that he removed his ATM card as they encouraged and mocked him.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Benin city, EDO STATE
0

You may also like

Burna Boy

Burna Boy Explains Why His Mum Collected His BET Award

“President Buhari Is The Worst President In The World” – Singer Skales

Michelle Obama’s Thursday Night Speech Broke The Internet

Student steals N19m car, sold it for N300k to take care of his girlfriend.

NYSC Members

Why We Can’t Pay New Minimum Wage To Corps Members: NYSC

North Korea threatens to hit Australia with nuclear strike

Today In Nigerian/ African History ; June 12th

EXPOSED: Biafra Makes Secret Moves To Form A Government

Wizkid

Wizkid Slams Celebrities Over Dumb Comments On Xenophobia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *