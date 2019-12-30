Manchester City Return To Winning Ways Against Sheffield United

by Olayemi Oladotun

Manchester City will start 2020 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after returning to winning ways against Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola

City were lacklustre before scoring with their first shot on target in the 53rd minute, Sergio Aguero’s fine finish finding the top corner after a Kevin de Bruyne assist.

Also Read: With One Game At Hand, Liverpool End 2019 With 13 Points Gap

De Bruyne added the second with a clinical finish from Riyad Mahrez’s pass before Sheffield United substitute Billy Sharp headed against a post in the closing moments.

This win sees the League champions return to winning ways after the defeat against Wolves.

