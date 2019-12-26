Manchester United Back To Winning Ways With Impressive Victory Over Newcastle

by Valerie Oke
Manchester United players

Manchester United recovered from their disappointing 2-0 defeat to Watford by decimating Newcastle 4-1 during their late Premiership clash at Old Trafford on Thursday 26th December.

The match started with the Red Devils eager to open the scoring but was carved open after Newcastle countered on the break in the 21st minute.

The Red Devils then became more aggressive with their attacking play before going on to restore parity in the 34th minute through Frenchman, Anthony Martial.

Two further goals from Greenwood Mason and Marcus Rashford ensured that the first half finished 3-1 with the Red Devils in the front foot.

Anthony Martial completed his brace after the brace to lift the Red Devils provisionally into 7th on the league table.

