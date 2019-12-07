Manchester United Dent Mancity Title Hope

by Eyitemi Majeed
Manchester United celebrate their winning
Manchester United celebrate their winning

Manchester United denied city rival, Manchester City, the chance to close the gap on runaway league leader, Liverpool, after defeating the defending champions 2-1 at the Ethiad stadium on Saturday late kick-off.

As a result of the defeat, Manchester City now sit on third on the league log with 14 points behind first-placed Liverpool.

The Red Devils on the other hand have now moved to fifth on the league table.

Read Also: Europa League: Manchester United Unbeaten Run Comes To Halt

Also, the victory remains the first time the Red Devils would win back to back premier league games following their 2-1 defeat of Tottenham last time.

Tags from the story
Anthony Martial, Ethiad Stadium, manchester united, Mancity, Marcus Rashford
0

You may also like

Violence breaks in Ekiti, 20 persons arrested

‘Only The Blind Will Not See President Buhari’s Achievements’- Says Femi Adesina

Governors follies! Nigerian Governors Storm The Olympics

BOKO HARAM: Army Donates Anti-Bombing Device To Churches and Mosques

Nigerian cleric & his wife have welcome a set of twin babies after being childless for as many as 14 years

AGAIN!!! 14 Persons killed, 24 injured as Boko Haram attack Borno

Man Arrested On His Way To See His Dying Father For Carrying 4 Phones in Lagos (Photos)

Nigerian Senate orders Army to pay retired soldier N25.3m over Boko Haram allegation

20,000 teachers writes Nigeria’s first teachers professional examination

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *