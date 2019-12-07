Manchester United Dent Mancity Title Hope

Manchester United denied city rival, Manchester City, the chance to close the gap on runaway league leader, Liverpool, after defeating the defending champions 2-1 at the Ethiad stadium on Saturday late kick-off.

As a result of the defeat, Manchester City now sit on third on the league log with 14 points behind first-placed Liverpool.

The Red Devils on the other hand have now moved to fifth on the league table.

Also, the victory remains the first time the Red Devils would win back to back premier league games following their 2-1 defeat of Tottenham last time.