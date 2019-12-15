Manchester United Held At Old Trafford By Stubborn Everton

Manchester United missed the chance to go within 3 points of fourth-placed Chelsea following their disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had to force a stalemate after going behind to a Victor Lindelof own goal midway into the match.

Everton then returned to a defensive approach and repelled everything thrown at them by the home team.

However, the Red Devils restored parity through Greenson Marson who had just entered the fray with the match going on to end in a stalemate.