SportsFootball

Manchester United, Manchester City Zoom Into Carabao Semi Finals

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Manchester City Coach, Pep Guardiola Donates €1 Million For Fight Against Coronavirus In Spain

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has made a €1million donation to aid in the fight against Coronavirus.The Manchester City...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Libya Confirms First Coronavirus Case

On Wednesday morning, Libya became the latest African country to record its first case of the deadly Coronavirus rampaging...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Mourns 47 Troops killed By Boko Haram Terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the gruesome murder of 47 soldiers who were ambushed by the dreaded...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Boko Haram Kills 47 Troops In Borno

The Nigerian army on Tuesday lost no fewer than 47 troop members to the deadly Boko Haram sect in...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

Nigeria Confirms Fresh 2 Cases Of Coronavirus, All Cases Now 46

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of two fresh cases of coronavirus in Lagos...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Manchester United celebrate their winning
Manchester United celebrate their winning

City rivals, Manchester United and Manchester City have both strolled into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after dispatching both Colchester and Oxford United respectively.

While Mancity was lucky to found the back of the net in the first half and played a 2-1 win before the half time, the Red Devils played a goalless draw at half time.

However, the restart was better for the Red Devils as they went on to score three quick goals to take a comfortable lead.

Read Also: Manchester United Vs. Tottenham: Rashford’s Brace Spoils Mourinho’s Return To Old Trafford

Mancity, on the other hand, added one more goal to make the scoreline 3-1.

 

Previous articleEl-Classico: Real Madrid, Barcelona Reach 17 Years Low
Next articleZlatan Ibile Buys Crusted Rolex As Birthday Gift (Photo)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Manchester City Coach, Pep Guardiola Donates €1 Million For Fight Against Coronavirus In Spain

Sports Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has made a €1million donation to aid in the fight against Coronavirus.The Manchester City manager made the sizeable contribution...
Read more

Lionel Messi Tops Highest Paid Football Players In 2020

Sports Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Barcelona forward and captain, Lionel Messi has been named the highest-paid player in 2020.According to a study by France Football magazine, Barcelona captain, Lionel...
Read more

La Liga Suspended Indefinitely Over Coronavirus

Sports Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Spainsh Football authorities has put all football in Spain, including La Liga, on hold indefinitely while the country deals with the continued spread...
Read more

Samuel Eto’o Sends Birthday Message To Ronaldinho In Jail (Video)

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
Samuel Eto’o has identified with Ronaldinho on his birthday, even as he celebrates in prison.The ace Cameronian player posted an emotional birthday message to...
Read more
- Advertisement -