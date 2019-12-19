Manchester United, Manchester City Zoom Into Carabao Semi Finals

City rivals, Manchester United and Manchester City have both strolled into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after dispatching both Colchester and Oxford United respectively.

While Mancity was lucky to found the back of the net in the first half and played a 2-1 win before the half time, the Red Devils played a goalless draw at half time.

However, the restart was better for the Red Devils as they went on to score three quick goals to take a comfortable lead.

Mancity, on the other hand, added one more goal to make the scoreline 3-1.