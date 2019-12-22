Manchester United Miss Chance To Go Into Top 6 Following Defeat To Watford

Manchester United have missed the chance to go into the top six on the league table following their disappointing defeat to struggling Watford during the premier league early kick-off on Sunday.

The match started at a fast pace in the first half with Watford dominating early possessions.

However, the Red Devils went into ascendency after 20 minutes of play.

Read Also: Manchester United, Manchester City Zoom Into Carabao Semi Finals

The first half ended goalless before the floodgate opened in the second half after some sloppy defense from the Red Devils.

Following the defeat, the Red Devils now sit 8th on the table with 25 points.