Manchester United Vs. Tottenham: Rashford’s Brace Spoils Mourinho’s Return To Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford ensured Jose Mourinho’s Old Trafford return ended in a defeat after his brace condemned the Spurs to a 2-1 defeat.

Since the Portuguese manager took over the reigns at Tottenham, the London club has been on a 100 percent winning streak.

The match at Old Trafford started with pundits believing that the highly controversial tactician would be gunning for a revenge after following his infamous exit at the club after a winless run.

However, such talk was put to bed after Marcus Rashford opened the scoring after just 6 minutes of play.

Dele Ali then leveled up for the visitors just before the half time break before Rashford dispatched clinically from the spot after he was fallen in the penalty area.