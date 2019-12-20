Many Will Get Pregnant, Hearts Will Be Broken This Detty December – OAP Do2dtun

by Temitope Alabi
Cool FM popular OAP and Hype-man, Do2dtun

Media personality Dotun has shared his thoughts on how things will go this December which has seen many already tagging the month ‘Detty December.’

According to Dotun, many will get pregnant, hotels will be booked, and hearts will be broken.

In his words;

‘This Detty December Belle go enter Hearts will be broken Wig go loss Phones go loss You go overspend. Leg go break Hotel go full Please whatever you do, just get into January in one piece. We too like groove.”

 

