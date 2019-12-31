Marlian Fest: Some Marlians Did Not Bath, Venue Is Smelling: Unlimited LA Gives Update

Malian Fest which held at the Eko hotel and suites on Monday, 30th December might have come and gone but updates and experiences at the show keep coming in.

Popular music director, Unlimited LA has become the latest to share his experience at the venue of the musical festival.

Taking to his social media page, he revealed that the Eko hotel venue of the show was oozing of different armpits.

He concluded by revealing that some of the Marlians who came to the show did not take their bath.

He wrote: